Football Nebraska reveals the Blackshirts

Steve Marik

Steve Marik

Defensive Coordinator
Staff
Mar 9, 2014
7,363
20,107
113
Here are the 11 Blackshirts, which the team announced a little bit ago:

DL Ty Robinson
DB DeShon Singleton
LB John Bullock
DB Omar Brown
LB Chief Borders
DB Quinton Newsome
LB Luke Reimer
DL Nash Hutmacher
DB Isaac Gifford
DL Blaise Gunnerson
DB Malcolm Hartzog

 
