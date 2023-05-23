ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Nebraska locks in OV with North Carolina defensive back

Apr 20, 2017
Nebraska made another new scholarship offer on Tuesday morning and a visit is already locked in. The Huskers were the second Power Five school to offer North Carolina defensive back Evan Taylor. Now an official visit is scheduled for June 16.


“I can’t wait to see those nice facilities,” Taylor said. “Also look around and get a good feel of the campus and getting to spend time with the coaches.”

The Huskers joined Rutgers as the other Power Five school to offer Taylor. Both offers have come in the last week as assistant coaches are out on the road for the evaluation period. When Nebraska offered Taylor he was thankful for the opportunity.

“Well, I was just pumped with excitement! Very grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to building a strong relationship with the coaches,” Taylor said.

Last season as a junior, Taylor racked up 38 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 608 rushing yards plus ten tackles and an interception on defense. He’s a do it all player for Cuthbertson High School but he was offered by Nebraska as a defensive back.

 
