Football Nebraska just misses cut in AP Top 25 (again)

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
We will not have a Top-25 matchup between Nebraska and Indiana. The Hoosiers got bumped up from a three-way tie for No. 18 to the standalone No. 16 team in the AP Top 25. For the third week in a row, Nebraska just missed the cut. This week's AP Top 25 (Week 8) is the closest Nebraska has gotten ever since being ranked No. 22 and dropping out after the Top-25 loss to Illinois. The Huskers have been on the cusp of earning a Top-25 spot over the last two weeks and will earn it back with a win over IU.

No. 25 – Navy (84 points)
Others Receiving Votes – Vanderbilt (68 points), Nebraska (62 points), Arizona State (39 points)

apnews.com

NCAA College Football Rankings: AP Top 25 Football Poll

The official page for the AP Top 25 college football poll, a tradition since 1936. Keep up to date and view the latest ranking updates each week.
apnews.com apnews.com

Screenshot 2024-10-13 at 1.15.15 PM.png


Where Nebraska came in at over the last four weeks of the AP Top 25:
Week 5
No. 31 spot
6th-highest in "others receiving votes" category (25 points)

Week 6
No. 28
3rd-highest (30 points)

Week 7
No. 27
2nd-highest (51 points)

Week 8
No. 27
2nd-highest (62 points)
 
