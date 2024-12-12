ADVERTISEMENT

***NCAA Volleyball Regionals: Nebraska-Dayton and Wisconsin-TAMU***

stan raymond

stan raymond

Getting started now. First match is Missouri v Kentucky in the Pitt Regional.

Kentucky coached by Skinner, an old Nebraska assistant, has beaten Missouri twice 3-0 at home and then 3-1 at Missouri in the last regular season match.

I'd go with Kentucky in 4. Missouri had a nice run, but Kentucky has to many good players.

Skinner coached under Cook at Wisconsin, then coached under Cook at Nebraska before getting the Kentucky HC job, he has won the national title at Kentucky in 2020.

Kentucky has a couple of stars in DeLeye at OH and Grome at S. Missouri is lead by OH Mychael Vernon a 6th year Oregon State transfer.
 
