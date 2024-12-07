Zack Carpenter
- May 19, 2022
FINAL:
Nebraska sweeps Miami in 2nd round of the NCAA VB Tournament (25-19, 25-14, 25-18)
The #1 seed Huskers (31-2) are onto the Sweet 16 once again after winning tonight’s second-round NCAA Volleyball Tournament match over the #8 seed Hurricanes (22-11)
Next up for the Huskers: Their 40th Sweet 16 appearance in 43 years.
Matchup: #1 Nebraska vs. #5 Dayton
#1 Nebraska def. Florida A&M (3-0) and #8 Miami (3-0) in Rounds 1 and 2
#5 Dayton def. South Carolina (3-1) and #4 Baylor (3-2) in Rounds 1 and 2
Huskers are 31-2 overall and finished 18-1 as Big Ten co-champs with Penn State (#1 seed in the Upper Right Regional)
Flyers are also 31-2 overall and finished 18-0 as regular-season champs in the Atlantic but were runners-up to Loyola-Chicago in the A-10 tournament.
If seeds hold, #1 seed Nebraska will face #2 seed Wisconsin in the Elite 8 of the Lower-Right Regional. Wisconsin faces winner of #6 Texas A&M vs. #3 Arizona State.
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Schedule
=================================
=================================
I opened last night's game thread roughly 2.5 hours before game time, and Nebraska won. So...figured I'd do it again. Who am I to screw up that good-luck charm?
Matchup: #1 seed Nebraska (30-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten) vs. #8 seed Miami (22-10, 12-8 ACC)
Start time: 7:00pm CT
TV: ESPN+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network (LINK)
Next up in the Lower-Right Regional:
Sweet 16: Nebraska/Miami winner vs. #5 Dayton
#5 Dayton def. South Carolina (3-1) and #4 Baylor (3-2). Flyers are 31-2 overall and finished 18-0 as regular-season champs in the Atlantic but were runners-up in the A-10 tournament.
