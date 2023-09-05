Zack Carpenter
Graduate Assistant
Staff
-
- May 19, 2022
-
- 5,245
-
- 19,303
-
- 113
Matt Rhule kicked off Colorado Week yesterday with his Monday press conference. Check out our HQ page for coverage of Rhule's presser and all of our content the rest of the week (LINK)
This afternoon, around 12 p.m., we will meet with 6-8 selected players at Memorial Stadium. @Steve Marik will be posting live updates below, and I'll drop in presser videos, our news stories, takeaways, Rapid Recap, etc. after they're posted.
