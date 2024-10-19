Good morning from Bloomington, Indiana.Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) takes on undefeated No. 16 Indiana (6-0, 3-0). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. central, noon local time here. The game will be FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.Walking up to Memorial Stadium — Indiana's Memorial Stadium — the vibes were great. Indiana fans were out and about tailgating. Was a cool scene. This has to be one of the biggest games in Indiana football history. I know it doesn't have much of one, but still cool nonetheless.