Football ******GAME THREAD: Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana******

Good morning from Bloomington, Indiana.

Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) takes on undefeated No. 16 Indiana (6-0, 3-0). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. central, noon local time here. The game will be FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

Walking up to Memorial Stadium — Indiana's Memorial Stadium — the vibes were great. Indiana fans were out and about tailgating. Was a cool scene. This has to be one of the biggest games in Indiana football history. I know it doesn't have much of one, but still cool nonetheless.

IMG_6910.jpeg
 
