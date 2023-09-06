ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***FRIDAY MAILBAG: Any more questions for us?

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
5,251
19,304
113
We've started a Friday staff mailbag for where @Steve Marik, @Greg Smith, @GeoffExstrom and I each tackle one question. Ideally, Steve and I will each answer one related to the current team/season, Greg will handle recruiting, and Geoff will dive into a volleyball or baseball question.

So please feel free to drop 'em in below. Would love for this to be a regular fixture year-round if it goes well.

This was our first one from last week:

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - Mailbag: Record prediction after Week 1 loss? Enough speed to match Buffs?

What's a reasonable record prediction after losing to Minnesota? Does Nebraska have enough speed to match Colorado?
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Football Staff Mailbag: Record prediction after Week 1 loss? Enough speed to match Buffs?

Replies
1
Views
148
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Cornicator

Predicting Some Kickoff Times for Husker Football

Replies
33
Views
1K
Insider's Board
Cornicator
Cornicator
Alum-Ni

Baseball D1Baseball Weekly Chat (5/6)

Replies
0
Views
226
Insider's Board
Alum-Ni
Alum-Ni
Zack Carpenter

Football Call for more mailbag questions

Replies
36
Views
728
Insider's Board
skunkman
skunkman
Zack Carpenter

NEB WRE: Huskers set for NCAA Championships in Kansas City

Replies
1
Views
262
Insider's Board
Husker Hank
Husker Hank
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today