I've confirmed that former Oregon RB Dante Dowdell is scheduled to officially visit Nebraska Jan. 5-7.Dowdell is a former four-star RB in the 2023 class out of Picayune Memorial in Mississippi. He was ranked as the No. 109 overall recruit in the class and the No. 6 RB. Dowdell appeared in six games in 2023 for Oregon. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder had 17 carries for 90 yards and one touchdown.