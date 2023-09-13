ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball Game Thread FINAL: No. 4 Nebraska 3, No. 5 Stanford 1 (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21)

It's the biggest game of the season for the Nebraska Volleyball team as the No. 4 Huskers are in California to take on No. 5 Stanford Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. This will be the ultimate challenge for Nebraska who will try to cement itself as a true national title contender with a victory.

The Huskers currently have a five-game losing streak to the Cardinal that dates back 15 years. Nebraska and head coach John Cook have yet to beat Kevin Hambly. The Huskers last win over Stanford came in 2008. In between that time the Cardinal has won five-straight including the national title match in 2018.

I got a couple pieces of content to get you set for tonight's primetime battle on ESPN. My feature on how this game will give Nebraska a chance to come out as a national title contender:

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - Opportunity awaits as No. 4 Nebraska battles No. 5 Stanford

The Huskers have a chance to make a national statement Tuesday when they face No. 5 Stanford.
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com

Plus, here's my game preview breaking down the Cardinal:

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - Nebraska Volleyball preview: No. 5 Stanford

Nebraska hits the road for its first true national test with a top-five showdown against No. 5 Stanford Tuesday night.
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com
 
