InsideNebraska - Nebraska Volleyball preview: No. 21 Kentucky Former assistant Craig Skinner returns leading a Kentucky team that is more talented than its record indicates.

InsideNebraska - What We Learned: John Cook seeing growth as non-conference play ends John Cook met with media to recap Nebraska's game against Stanford and what development he's seen from his team.

InsideNebraska - The Players' Corner: Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr met with the media to recap Stanford and discuss the team's development.

I’m back out at the Devaney Center for a weird Sunday night battle between No. 4 Nebraska (8-0) and No. 21 Kentucky (s2-5). First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Big Ten Network.The Huskers are coming off one of their most impressive games in the last few seasons in a 3-1 victory over No. 5 Stanford Tuesday night in California. To show just how impressive the Cardinal are, they took down No. 2 Louisville on the road in a reverse sweep today. NU announced to the college volleyball world that they’re in the discussion for a national title after that showing against Stanford.It’s the final game of the non-conference slate for Nebraska who opens up Big Ten play next week with No. 19 Ohio State and No. 9 Minnesota at home. For now, they’re focused on the Wildcats who are led by former NU assistant and national championship winning head coach Craig Skinner. Don’t be fooled by the poor 2-5 record from UK who still have multiple All-Americans on the roster.The Wildcats put together a tough non-conference schedule as they lost to No. 10 Pittsburgh twice, No. 20 Purdue and in-state rival No. 2 Louisville. They lost a bad one to Colorado State, but UK also beat No. 21 Houston earlier this month. I got the breakdown of the Wildcats right here:Plus, Cook’s What We Learned from this week:And the Players’ Corner as well: