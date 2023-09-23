ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball Game Thread FINAL: No. 2 Nebraska 3, No. 21 Ohio State 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21)

After finishing the non-conference schedule undefeated for just the second time since 2008, the No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball team (9-0) hosts conference foe No. 21 Ohio State (3-6) for its Big Ten opener on this late Friday at the Devaney Center. Not a huge fan of the Big Ten making this an 8 p.m. first serve.

Anyway, it's a big weekend for the Huskers who jumped up two spots to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. NU is coming off quite an impressive week to finish out the non-conference slate with a pair of wins over No. 4 Stanford and No. 21 Kentucky. After missing the Sunday match against the Wildcats, both Lindsay Krause and Laney Choboy are expected to be back in the lineup.

Despite the brutal 3-6 record, this is still a solid Buckeye team, but nothing compared to the past couple of seasons. OSU had a huge roster crunch over the offseason with a five-person freshman class with casualties including the Big Ten Defensive and Setter of the Year in Kylie Murr and Mac Podraza. Murr went to Minnesota — who Nebraska plays on Sunday — while Podraza went to Penn State. Here is the weekend preview I released this morning ICYMI:

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - Nebraska Volleyball weekend preview: No. 21 Ohio State and No. 12 Minnesota

The No. 2 Huskers kick off Big Ten play with important matchups against the Buckeyes and Gophers.
nebraska.rivals.com

Plus, my feature on head coach John Cook's Tuesday press conference:

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - What We Learned: John Cook previews the start of Big Ten play

John Cook met with the media to talk about his team opening up Big Ten play and the adjustments that go with it.
nebraska.rivals.com

And this week's Players' Corner that released Wednesday night:

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - The Players' Corner: Merritt Beason and Maisie Boesiger

Beason talked about the recent uptick in offense for NU while Boesiger analyzed her recent playing opportunity.
nebraska.rivals.com
 
