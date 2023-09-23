InsideNebraska - Nebraska Volleyball weekend preview: No. 21 Ohio State and No. 12 Minnesota The No. 2 Huskers kick off Big Ten play with important matchups against the Buckeyes and Gophers.

After finishing the non-conference schedule undefeated for just the second time since 2008, the No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball team (9-0) hosts conference foe No. 21 Ohio State (3-6) for its Big Ten opener on this late Friday at the Devaney Center. Not a huge fan of the Big Ten making this an 8 p.m. first serve.Anyway, it's a big weekend for the Huskers who jumped up two spots to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. NU is coming off quite an impressive week to finish out the non-conference slate with a pair of wins over No. 4 Stanford and No. 21 Kentucky. After missing the Sunday match against the Wildcats, both Lindsay Krause and Laney Choboy are expected to be back in the lineup.Despite the brutal 3-6 record, this is still a solid Buckeye team, but nothing compared to the past couple of seasons. OSU had a huge roster crunch over the offseason with a five-person freshman class with casualties including the Big Ten Defensive and Setter of the Year in Kylie Murr and Mac Podraza. Murr went to Minnesota — who Nebraska plays on Sunday — while Podraza went to Penn State. Here is the weekend preview I released this morning ICYMI:Plus, my feature on head coach John Cook's Tuesday press conference:And this week's Players' Corner that released Wednesday night: