Nebraska is hosting their first major recruiting event for the class of 2026 with an elite junior day planned for Feb. 1. Double-digit prospects have already confirmed plans to attend with me, here's a rundown of notable names expected this weekend, with some updates expected through the week as the staff continues to see targets and new offers on the road.Nebraska's quarterback commit will be back in town peer recruitingAs we broke last week, Nebraska was scheduled to get the four-star Miami commit on an official visit later this year. After Matt Rhule and John Butler stopped through his HS last week, Campbell is now scheduled to make his first Nebraska visit this weekend.The four-star OT last visited Nebraska for the win over Wisconsin and is near the top of Donovan Raiola's board, getting him back on campus is a big, big dealThe talented teammates out of Florida are set for their first Nebraska visit as we broke a few weeks ago. The Huskers are recruiting both on the defensive side of the ball, looking to flip Jackson away from the GatorsThe fast-rising offensive tackle has growing interest from SEC and Big Ten powers, but a weekend visit to Nebraska in November has stuck with him and he's excited to return to LincolnTwo top regional linebacker targets will be back in town after multiple Nebraska visits in 2024, if you're looking for a potential commitment this weekend, it could be either of these two.Currently a tentative visit until he tells me otherwise, Mosley was a recent offer by Jamar Mozee and Daikiel Shorts and the Huskers face competition from programs like Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU and many more.I'd expect a few more wide receivers and defensive backs added to the list, we could see a running back or two added, potentially more offensive linemen, could see 1-2 defensive linemen added as well. I would also expect some 2027 regional targets as well. There's a few names I'm reconnecting with this week that are considering a visit but hoping to finalize plans in the coming days. We could see local three-star tight end target Isaac Jensen make the short trip down, he's not planned any visits because he's focused on basketball season, but if the timing works out, I wouldn't be surprised to see him sneak into town on Saturday.