Special Teams Player of the Week

Averaged 50.2 yards on five punts, including punts of 61 yards (into 25 mph wind) and 69 yards, to help the Huskers defeat Rutgers, 14-7

His 69-yard punt pinned Rutgers inside their own 15-yard line in the game's final minutes and helped Nebraska secure the victory

Also chipped in with his arm, throwing a 30-yard completion on a fake punt in the third quarter to extend a Nebraska drive

Last Nebraska Special Teams Players of the Week: Quinton Newsome (Oct. 30, 2023)

The MVP of Nebraska's win over Rutgers has been honored as such: Brian Buschini is the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. Fairly rare honor as Buschini is just the second punter to earn the award this season through six weeks. The honor marks Buschini’s first Big Ten Weekly honor and the second of the season for Nebraska, as Dylan Raiola was named Freshman of the Week following NU’s season-opening win against UTEP.Buschini is the third Husker to earn the Big Ten's Special Teams POTW honor in the last three seasons: Quinton Newsome for his blocked FGA returned for a TD against Purdue in Oct. 2023 and Malcolm Hartzog for his blocked punt returned for a TD against Indiana in 2022.Buschini, a senior from Helena, Mont., averaged 50.2 yards per punt on five punts, including a pair of 60-yarders in Nebraska’s 14-7 win over Rutgers. Buschini placed two of his punts inside the 20-yard line, including a season-long 69-yard punt that put the Scarlet Knights on their own 11-yard line with 2:17 remaining. It marked his longest punt since the 2022 season. Buschini also completed his first career pass, executing a fake punt for a 30-yard completion to Jaylen Lloyd in the third quarter.On the season, Buschini is averaging 47.6 yards per punt, including placing eight of his 18 kicks inside the opponent 20-yard line.