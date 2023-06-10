ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting 2024 LB Derrick Brown Jr. discuss Nebraska camp offer

Avon Old Farms (CT) 2024 linebacker Derrick Brown came to Lincoln to work. He attended Nebraska’s camp on Saturday and came away with a scholarship offer.


"I was stoked when they offered me,” Brown said. “When Coach Rhule told me that I had the scholarship offer, it was a really good feeling. Words can’t describe it. I had a great camp today. They put me through some drills. I was able to complete those and then I ran a great forty. A 4.5 and jumped to 32-inch vert so they offered me."



Brown has been working hard this offseason to get better, especially with his footwork so it made him excited to see that his hard work paid off. One of the highlights of the camp on Saturday was getting to work directly with the coaching staff. Brown got a great impression from them.

"I love the coaching staff. They care about you and they want to see you succeed,” Brown said.

“I can tell that. I even asked current players and they also they said the same positive feedback on the coaching staff. That they really care about you and they're going to push you to be the best that you can be."

Brown actually plans to stay in Lincoln and come back to camp tomorrow to spend more time with the coaching staff. He particularly liked working with linebackers coach Rob Dvorcek who Brown says put him “through a gauntlet today.”

“The thing I'm looking for most is the people,” Brown said. “A coaching staff that cares about my development as a player on the field and off the field. Also, a school that will set me up for success after football.

 
