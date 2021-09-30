Sean Callahan
- May 29, 2001
- 60,430
- 148,827
- 113
- 41
In our next episode of Up Close, we caught up with junior outside linebackers Caleb Tannor and Pheldarius Payne.
"Up Close" is brought to you by Sandhills Global and powered by ABM.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
