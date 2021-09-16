Sean Callahan
Nebraska Legend
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 60,241
-
- 148,072
-
- 113
-
- 41
In our next episode of Up Close, we caught up with fifth-year defensive linemen Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas as they share their stories.
"Up Close" is brought to you by Sandhills Global and powered by ABM.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
