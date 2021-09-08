Sean Callahan
Nebraska Legend
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 60,140
-
- 147,633
-
- 113
-
- 41
Former Navy SEAL and Husker linebacker Damian Jackson tells his story on our first ever episode of "Up Close." Jackson came to Nebraska as a walk-on in 2017 after serving six years in the Navy SEALs. Saturday will be the 20th anniversary of 9-11 and Jackson was a part of a special video put together to commemorate that day.
"Up Close" is brought to you by Sandhills Global and powered by ABM.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
"Up Close" is brought to you by Sandhills Global and powered by ABM.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.