Former Navy SEAL and Husker linebacker Damian Jackson tells his story on our first ever episode of "Up Close." Jackson came to Nebraska as a walk-on in 2017 after serving six years in the Navy SEALs. Saturday will be the 20th anniversary of 9-11 and Jackson was a part of a special video put together to commemorate that day.