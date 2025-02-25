2026 Littleton (Col.) Heritage four-star TE Camden Jensen is scheduled to make his Nebraska official visit on June 20th, while 2026 Millard (Neb.) South three-star tight end Isaac Jensen is scheduled to make his Nebraska official visit on June 13Camden Jensen hails from the same high school as Nebraska redshirt freshman defensive back Rex Guthrie and true freshman athlete Tanner Terch, he's long been near the top of Nebraska's tight ends board but the Huskers had slipped a bit as of late. Getting him back on campus for an official visit is a good sign they're back near the top of his list, I'm not expecting him to make more than 4-5 official visits. As I wrote in today's Tim-Bits, I'm wary of Missouri with Isaac Jensen, but he remains a top in-state priority for Marcus Satterfield. He'll see Nebraska on June 13th, then head to Columbia on June 20th.Huskers also scheduled to host rising three-star TE Luke Sorenson (June 28) and four-star TE Lincoln Watkins (June 20) for OVs this summer