Introducing "The Beat" with Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Each week Domann will give you the latest insight on Husker football and more.
On this week's episode of The Beat with JoJo Domann we hit on the following:
"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.
- 0:00 - Opening headlines
- 12:28 - Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez (3 parts)
- 48:14 - Mail Bag questions
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline