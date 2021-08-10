HOL Radio Show The Beat with JoJo Domann - August 9, 2021

Sean Callahan

Sean Callahan

Nebraska Legend
Staff
May 29, 2001
59,648
144,400
113
40
Lincoln, NE
nebraska.rivals.com
Introducing "The Beat" with Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Each week Domann will give you the latest insight on Husker football and more.

"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.

On this week's episode of The Beat with JoJo Domann we hit on the following:
  • 0:00 - Opening headlines
  • 12:28 - Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez (3 parts)
  • 48:14 - Mail Bag questions
You can subscribe to "The Beat" with JoJo Domann on both iTunes and Spotify, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline


1628559464160.png
 
  • Like
Reactions: huskerfan153
C

cubs1908

Redshirt Freshman
Gold Member
Jan 21, 2003
629
377
63
Dang it.....that was good, and gives me some excitement for the season. Can tell there's been some introspectiveness, at least from the players. Don't do this to me!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show The Beat with JoJo Domann - August 2, 2021

Replies
0
Views
3K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show "The Beat" with JoJo Domann - Domann's father joined us on show 1, and we take your questions the mail bag

Replies
34
Views
2K
Red Sea Scrolls
jamesdlewis28
jamesdlewis28
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show HuskerOnline Podcast - August, 4, 2021

Replies
0
Views
3K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show Off Court with Trey & Bryce McGowens - August 6, 2021

Replies
0
Views
1K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

Excited to announce a new podcast on the HuskerOnline Channel: The Beat: Featuring Nebraska LB JoJo Domann

Replies
21
Views
1K
Red Sea Scrolls
whitelightning_8
W

Latest posts

Top Bottom