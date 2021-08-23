HOL Radio Show The Beat with JoJo Domann - August 23, 2021

Welcome to "The Beat" with Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Each week Domann will give you the latest insight on Husker football and more.

"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.

On this week's episode of The Beat with JoJo Domann we hit on the following:
  • 0:00 - Opening headlines
  • 12:57 - TE & captain Austin Allen (2 segments)
  • 33:28 - Mail Bag questions heading to Illinois (2 segments)
You can subscribe to "The Beat" with JoJo Domann on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline


