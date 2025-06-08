ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Quick note on four-star LB Jordan Campbell

TimVerghese

TimVerghese

Mar 15, 2024
The four-star Miami LB commit was back in Coral Gables for his official visit with the Hurricanes this weekend and coming out of the trip, has re-affirmed his commitment and has cancelled the rest of his official visits

Nebraska was scheduled to get him in town June 13-15, that will obviously no longer happen. I’ve said it throughout this recruitment but this always felt like one that would take Nebraska making an effort through the fall to get a flip done. Huskers aren’t going to stop trying, and if they gain some early season momentum look for them to try and get him in town for a game.

No guarantees anymore though, Nebraska’s best bet is having a good season while hoping Miami trips up and underachieves this fall

 
