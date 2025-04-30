Cal appears to be moving on, they were aggressive, went all-in last week, made a really strong impression over the weekend and wanted to get him in the boat ASAP coming out of his trip to Berkeley, but as he continues to play out his recruitment, the Golden Bears can't afford to wait around and are moving on. Cal did pick up two transfer RBs over the weekend but wanted Brown as the lead back.



This is now a Nebraska, Miami recruitment and sources indicate the Huskers made a move overnight. Close to a 50/50 battle but the longer this draws out the more I favor the Huskers getting this done. That being said, if this does carry out beyond the next 48-ish hours, I wouldn't be stunned if other programs throw their hat in the ring/circle back.