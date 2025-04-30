ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Quick CharMar Brown update

TimVerghese

TimVerghese

Junior
Staff
Mar 15, 2024
1,682
9,592
113
Cal appears to be moving on, they were aggressive, went all-in last week, made a really strong impression over the weekend and wanted to get him in the boat ASAP coming out of his trip to Berkeley, but as he continues to play out his recruitment, the Golden Bears can't afford to wait around and are moving on. Cal did pick up two transfer RBs over the weekend but wanted Brown as the lead back.

This is now a Nebraska, Miami recruitment and sources indicate the Huskers made a move overnight. Close to a 50/50 battle but the longer this draws out the more I favor the Huskers getting this done. That being said, if this does carry out beyond the next 48-ish hours, I wouldn't be stunned if other programs throw their hat in the ring/circle back.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: N_fuego, farmer89, GGHuskerGlass and 15 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TimVerghese

Recruiting Transfer RB target visiting this week (4/27 update)

Replies
170
Views
13K
Insider's Board
cobbj
cobbj
TimVerghese

Recruiting Intel on three four-star offensive targets in town this weekend

Replies
6
Views
1K
Insider's Board
TimVerghese
TimVerghese
TimVerghese

Recruiting Nebraska in the top five for priority four-star OT Kelvin Obot

Replies
5
Views
667
Insider's Board
Brasky Pants
Brasky Pants
TimVerghese

Recruiting Fast-rising 2026 OT sets return visit

Replies
10
Views
1K
Insider's Board
SantaBarbaraSker
SantaBarbaraSker
TimVerghese

Recruiting Two quick notes on portal targets

Replies
9
Views
2K
Insider's Board
IowaHuskr
IowaHuskr
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back