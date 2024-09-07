Steve Marik
Let's start this thing up.
If I'm allowed to, I'll head down to the sideline for pregame warmups and post some observations in this thread like last week. With the amount of special guests and recruits coming tonight, the stadium officials might be more selective on who gets to roam the sidelines, but I'll try.
