Zack Carpenter
Graduate Assistant
Staff
-
May 19, 2022
-
- 5,441
-
- 19,712
-
- 113
Nebraska is holding what it has dubbed "Pre-Camp Media Day" from 10am-12pm today. Below is the media itinerary. We'll be throwing updates in here sparingly + the full presser videos of the three coaches + a handful of the player pressers.
Main Podium:
10am – Matt Rhule (approx. 15-20 min.)
10:25am – Marcus Satterfield
10:35am – Tony White
10:45am – Ed Foley
Hawks Field with 4 players per group:
11-11:20am – Player Group 1
11:20-11:40am – Player Group 2
11:40am-12pm – Player Group 3
