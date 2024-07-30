ADVERTISEMENT

Football Pre-Camp Media Day PC: Rhule, White, Satt & players

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
Nebraska is holding what it has dubbed "Pre-Camp Media Day" from 10am-12pm today. Below is the media itinerary. We'll be throwing updates in here sparingly + the full presser videos of the three coaches + a handful of the player pressers.

Main Podium:
10am – Matt Rhule (approx. 15-20 min.)
10:25am – Marcus Satterfield
10:35am – Tony White
10:45am – Ed Foley

Hawks Field with 4 players per group:
11-11:20am – Player Group 1
11:20-11:40am – Player Group 2
11:40am-12pm – Player Group 3
 
