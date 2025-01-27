ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting On Notre Dame transfer OL Rocco Spindler... (1/28 2:55 PM update)

Can confirm that Notre Dame OL Rocco Spindler is visiting Nebraska on Tuesday. Sources close to him expected a quick decision between Michigan and Indiana, who quickly entered his recruitment when he entered the portal. I fully expected him to end up with the Wolverines or Hoosiers, didn't think any other program had a real shot. Nebraska has come on strong as of late though and had a call with him this weekend that went well enough he's now scheduled to visit.

The Huskers will have to move quick, the deadline for full-course registration is tomorrow so if this does in fact happen for Nebraska, it'll have to be a ridiculously quick turnaround. Spindler started 23 games for Notre Dame at right guard, allowing just two sacks in over 1,300 career snaps. He's a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

1/28 Update: For what it's worth, Spindler is currently in Nebraska's student directory

Deadline to enroll is today, so if it happens for Nebraska it'll have to be today. Michigan's fighting to get him on campus, while Nebraska is essentially making sure he doesn't leave campus without an official decision. This isn't a done deal, the directory doesn't 100% mean he's N, but it's a good sign.

 
