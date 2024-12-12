Press release via Nebraska Athletics:



Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule announced today the addition of Phil Simpson to the Huskers’ defensive staff. Simpson will serve as Nebraska’s outside linebackers coach and will coach for the Huskers in the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl.



Simpson was on the Nebraska defensive staff as a quality control coach in 2023 and returns to the program after spending the 2024 campaign as a senior defensive analyst at Florida State.



“We are excited to bring Phil Simpson back to Nebraska to work on our defensive staff,” Rhule said. “I have known Phil since his playing days at Temple, and he has continued to rise in the coaching profession. Phil is a great teacher and an outstanding relationship-builder. He makes great connections not only with his players, but also with prospective student-athletes and in the high school coaching community.”



In his one season at Nebraska in 2023, Simpson helped coach a Nebraska defense that ranked in the top 15 nationally in rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense. The Blackshirts were one of the nation’s most improved defensive units and posted its highest sack total since 2014.



“I am excited to be back at Nebraska and have the opportunity to be a part of this great program,” Simpson said. “Coach Rhule has a history of building programs, and I know he has Nebraska on the same path to success. I look forward to contributing to exciting times ahead for Husker Football.”



Simpson spent time as a high school coach in Florida and has extensive recruiting connections in the state. Simpson was the head coach at Homestead High School for four seasons from 2019 to 2022. In his final season, Simpson led Homestead to the 2022 Class 3M state championship game, the school’s first state title game. He was named the Miami Herald Coach of the Year in 2021.



Simpson coached at Southridge High School for four seasons from 2015 to 2018, serving as the defensive line coach in his first year before being promoted to defensive coordinator for his final three seasons. He helped the Spartans to a state championship in 2016.



Simpson was a defensive lineman at Temple from 2004 to 2007, with Rhule on the Owl staff for his final two seasons, including the 2006 season as Simpson’s defensive line coach.