HOL Radio Show Off Court with Trey & Bryce McGowens - September 24, 2021

Welcome to "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.

Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180.

On this week's Off Court with Trey and Bryce McGowens we hit on the following:
  • 0:00 - Opening headlines
  • 10:27 - C.J. Wilcher
  • 18:53 - Kobe Webster
  • 27:50 - Mail bag with all four guys (2 segments)
You can subscribe to "Off Court" on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.


