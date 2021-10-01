Sean Callahan
Welcome to "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.
Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180.
On this week's Off Court with Trey and Bryce McGowens we hit on the following:
- 0:00 - Opening headlines
- 12:27 - Bill Hooks talks ball with Trey and Bryce
- 23:57 - Pamela McGowens
- 36:28 - Eduardo Andre (2 segments)