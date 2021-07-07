Sean Callahan
Nebraska Legend
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 59,339
-
- 142,256
-
- 113
-
- 40
Introducing "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.
Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180 in Lincoln.
On this week's Off Court with Trey and Bryce McGowens we hit on the following:
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180 in Lincoln.
On this week's Off Court with Trey and Bryce McGowens we hit on the following:
- 0:00 - Opening headlines - Week 1 impact of NIL, Dalana Banton to the NBA and the updated schedule
- 10:21 - New assistant coach Nate Loenser joins us
- 26:42 - Assistant coach Doc Sadler joins the program
- 39:09 - Mail Bag questions for Trey and Bryce
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
Last edited: