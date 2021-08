0:00 - Opening headlines

14:30 - Trey McGowens (back home)

24:33 - Bryce McGowens (back home)

32:35 - Nebraska pxp voice Kent Pavelka

45:40 - Matt Abdelmassih

Introducing "Off Court" with Trey and Bryce McGowens. Each week Trey and Bryce will give you an inside look at the Nebraska basketball team and more.Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180 in Lincoln.You can subscribe to "Off Court" on iTunes TuneIn and Google Podcasts , along with our official landing page at Megaphone