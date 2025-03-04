Nebraska's game at Omaha scheduled for today was already PPD as of yesterday. Now, some more news via NEB Athletics:



Nebraska’s home opener vs. South Dakota State on Wednesday afternoon has been canceled due to forecasted cold temperatures and inclement weather.



Ticket holders for Wednesday’s game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games while supplies last.



The Huskers open Big Ten play this weekend, as Nebraska welcomes Washington for a three-game series on Friday-Sunday, March 7-9 at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.