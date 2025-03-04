ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Nebraska's home opener vs. South Dakota State is canceled

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
6,956
21,390
113
Nebraska's game at Omaha scheduled for today was already PPD as of yesterday. Now, some more news via NEB Athletics:

Nebraska’s home opener vs. South Dakota State on Wednesday afternoon has been canceled due to forecasted cold temperatures and inclement weather.

Ticket holders for Wednesday’s game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games while supplies last.

The Huskers open Big Ten play this weekend, as Nebraska welcomes Washington for a three-game series on Friday-Sunday, March 7-9 at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Baseball Tuesday’s game at Omaha PPD

Replies
0
Views
208
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Steve Marik

Basketball ***Live Game Thread: Nebraska 96, South Dakota 79

Replies
44
Views
2K
Insider's Board
huskercabby
H
Steve Marik

Football Nebraska to open its 2025 season at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

Replies
38
Views
3K
Insider's Board
IndyHusker
IndyHusker
Alum-Ni

Football Pinstripe Bowl Game Notes: Nebraska vs. Boston College

Replies
0
Views
779
Insider's Board
Alum-Ni
Alum-Ni
Zack Carpenter

Basketball WBB: Huskers run past Omaha, win by 40 in season opener

Replies
4
Views
669
Insider's Board
BushAK
BushAK
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back