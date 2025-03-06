Osborne Legacy Complex Tours, 8 a.m.-Noon

Cost: $50

Fans will select their one-hour time window when purchasing tickets

The tour includes a look at locker room, weight room, recovery areas, training table, walk-thru and team meeting rooms and ends with a Tunnel Walk experience onto Tom Osborne Field

Husker Food Truck Festival, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Stadium Plaza

Local food truck vendors featuring various food and non-alcohol beverage options

Husker Equipment Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free admission with a purchased ticket to any Husker Games event

Hawks Championship Center

Clearance and discounted team merchandise from both Nebraska Athletics equipment including jerseys and helmets and discounted merchandise from local retailers

Additional surplus marketing, promotional items and collectibles

Additional details on inventory will be shared at a later date

Husker Games—Football

Tickets: $10 adults, $1 youth, $20 West Club

Memorial Stadium

Gates open at 12:30 p.m.; Husker Football activities begin at 2 p.m.

Parking--$15 general admission lots surrounding Memorial Stadium (purchase in advance)

7-on-7 Football, skills contests, other competitions featuring 2025 Nebraska Football team

Husker football legends participating in competitions and skills contests

Women’s flag football game between Midland University and UNL all-star intramural team at 1 p.m.

Husker Games—Soccer, 4:30 p.m. vs. Wyoming

Free Admission and parking

Hibner Stadium

Husker Games—Volleyball 6:30 p.m. vs. Kansas

Tickets--$10 UNL Students, $20 Standing Room, $30 C Level, $45 B Level, $45 A Level;

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Parking--$15 general admission lots surrounding Devaney Center (purchase in advance)



Tickets for all Husker Games presented by FNBO events will be sold based on a tiered on-sale schedule based on HAF’s priority points system outlined below:

Here's a press release on what Nebraska Athletics has planned to replace the traditional spring game. It'll be called 'Husker Games':The Husker Games presented by FNBO are set for Saturday, April 26 and represent a complete day of activities for the entire family. Nebraska fans will have the opportunity to get a preview of the 2025 Husker football, volleyball and soccer teams as part of the Husker Games events.The Husker Games will include football activities in Memorial Stadium, a soccer matchup with Wyoming at Hibner Stadium and a spring volleyball match against Kansas at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The day will also feature tours of the Osborne Legacy Complex, the Husker Equipment Sale and a Food Truck Festival.On the football field, Nebraska will compete in various events, including 7-on-7 games, skills competitions similar to the NFL’s Pro Bowl games, fan engagement activities and other events. In addition to previewing the 2025 team, Nebraska greats of the past will also put their skills on display in various competitions.Gates to Memorial Stadium will open at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m., an exhibition flag football game between Midland University and a Nebraska intramural all-star team will showcase the rising sport of women’s flag football. Husker football activities will begin at 2 p.m. A ticket to the football portion of the Husker Games will be $10 for adults and $1 for youth eighth grade and younger.Following the action in Memorial Stadium, the Husker soccer team will hold a spring exhibition match against Wyoming at Hibner Stadium. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m. with free admission.Head Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly will make her Nebraska debut when the Huskers take on Kansas at 6:30 p.m. in a spring matchup at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers are coming off a 33-3 season and a trip to the NCAA Semifinals, while Kansas reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season and posted a 25-5 record.Fans also can participate in three other events throughout the morning and early afternoon. The Husker Food Truck festival will take place outside the East Stadium from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes various food and truck options from local vendors.The Osborne Legacy Complex, which opened last summer, will be on full display to a limited number of Husker fans for the first time. Comprehensive tours will be available between 8 a.m. and Noon.Fans purchasing a ticket to any of the Husker Games events will also be admitted for free to the Husker Equipment Sale which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center. Clearance and discounted team merchandise, including jerseys, helmets and other apparel will be available along with surplus marketing and promotional items and collectibles. Local retailers will also have booths set up at the Husker Spring sale with their own discounted and clearance merchandise.Tickets for all Husker Games events will be available through a tiered on-sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11, and continuing through 3 p.m. when tickets to all events will be on sale to the public. Fans who are a part of a Huskers Athletic Fund priority tier will receive direct communication on their time slot to purchase tickets. All tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets.$60 courtside/VIPPriority Level 1 - 9 a.m. (CT)Priority Level 2 – 11 a.m. (CT)Priority Level 3 – Noon (CT)Priority Level 4 – 1 p.m. (CT)Priority Level 5 – 2 p.m. (CT)General Public – 3 p.m. (CT)