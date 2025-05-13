I'll have a full edition of Recruiting Tim-Bits on Thursday but there's some intel I wanted to pass along today related to June official visits and some developments in the 2027 cycleAs I reported earlier today, Wilson has locked in a Nebraska official visit June 6-8. That's a significant development for the Huskers in their pursuit to flip him away from Syracuse. Nebraska had him on campus in April and he loved everything about the program from the coaching staff to the facilities, which he praised as the best he's ever seen. Florida State is also trying to flip him and will get him on an OV as well. As things currently stand, I don't think he sticks with that Syracuse commitment and if I had to call it right now, I think the Huskers have the edge on the Seminoles. Philip Simpson has done a really good job making him feel like a priority, the South Florida influence on the roster calmed his nerves about potentially playing so far from home and I just think the Huskers have more to offer all-around than Florida State does. This could ultimately end up being a head-to-head battle between John Butler, Terry Bradden and Philip Simpson against Tony White and Terrance Knighton.Nebraska will not get an official visit from Harris, at one point a top defensive target in the cycle, and it's a little perplexing as to why. This was an Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska battle for a long while. The Sooners and Tigers are now locked in for official visits, and instead of Nebraska, Iowa will get an official visit too. My read talking to sources is that the Huskers dialed back efforts because of limited class size. Miami four-star linebacker commit Jordan Campbell has become the top target for Rob Dvoracek and the Huskers have turned up their pursuit of Little Rock (Ark.) Bryant four-star linebacker Jakore Smith. Campbell and Smith are two true inside linebackers with sideline-to-sideline ability, while Harris is a tweener who started his career as a safety and was seen in a similar role as Nebraska linebacker commit Jase Reynolds. Weird development in my honest opinion, I think there would have been room for Harris, Campbell/Smith and Reynolds, but perhaps the Huskers felt this recruitment was Missouri's to lose and backed down to turn attention to more attainable targets.Hinted at this coming out of Tanner's string of spring visits, but Nebraska has fallen out of the running for the three-star interior offensive lineman. The Huskers made him a priority in the fall and got him on campus for a quick visit this spring, but didn't make a strong enough impression to hang around with other top programs. Donovan Raiola has dialed in on four-star IOL Ryan Miret and four-star OL Deacon Schmitt as his top interior targets.Snell is a prospect to get familiar with. The No. 1 safety in the 2027 cycle has schools coast-to-coast showing serious interest in landing his talents. At his size, he's seen as the next defensive weapon, a player that can have a Kyle Hamilton/Caleb Downs-type impact on a defense. Ohio State offered earlier today. USC, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon are among other top contenders in the mix. He tells me he's planning to make his first Nebraska visit next month. Jamar Mozee made the rounds in the Dallas-Fort Worth area last week and has been leading the charge in his recruitment, alongside a few other defensive staffers.Whitenight announced on social media he's planning to camp at Nebraska on June 13th. Nebraska offered the rising Dripping Springs (Tex.) offensive tackle earlier this spring and he's seen growing interest from top programs closer to home like Texas, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M. He's likely an interior projection at this point but can stick at tackle if he keeps growing. Think he ends up as one of the better OL in the state of Texas in the 2027 cycle and it's encouraging Nebraska will get him on campus for camp.