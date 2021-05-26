Sean Callahan
Nebraska Legend
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 58,620
-
- 137,603
-
- 113
-
- 40
Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show.
On this week's HuskerOnline Show we talk:
-Baseball and the Big Ten title
-Alcohol sales at Nebraska
-Baseball assistant coach Lance Harvell joins us
-Basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih joins in studio
-We take your questions in the mailbag
-Bryan Munson breaks down the latest in recruiting
You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify.
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
On this week's HuskerOnline Show we talk:
-Baseball and the Big Ten title
-Alcohol sales at Nebraska
-Baseball assistant coach Lance Harvell joins us
-Basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih joins in studio
-We take your questions in the mailbag
-Bryan Munson breaks down the latest in recruiting
You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify.
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline