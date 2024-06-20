ADVERTISEMENT

Football Matt Rhule Thursday press conference (video added)

We've got a little random June presser coming this morning/afternoon. Matt Rhule is set to meet with us in the Hawks momentarily (approx. 11 a.m. start time) to recap the month of June with camps, recruiting and any additional updates on the team.

Following Rhule's presser, we will be getting a final round of support staff media availabilities with Director of Football Player Development Gus Felder, Director of Football Relations Troy Vincent Jr. and Head Football Athletic Trainer Chris Peduzzi. Felder and Vincent will be available in the Hawks press room. Peduzzi's availability will be in another area of the facilities, so we won't have a formal press conference with him.

A few updates ITT below and here are the full presser videos 👇👇





 
