Football ******LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA******

Steve Marik

Steve Marik

Let's get this thing started.

UCLA players walking out to the field for the first time. Can't really tell from the picture, but they're all wearing slick powder blue suits.

This will be the first matchup between Nebraska and UCLA since 2015, the Foster Farms Bowl which NU won 37-29. With a win today, the Huskers will qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

IMG_7098.jpeg
 
