ADVERTISEMENT

Football ******LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska at Iowa******

Steve Marik

Steve Marik

Offensive Coordinator
Staff
Mar 9, 2014
8,752
23,810
113
Made it to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Tailgate seen was strong from what I saw coming in.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be shown on NBC with Paul Burmeister and Colt McCoy on the call.

IMG_7357.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Steve Marik

Football ******LIVE GAME THREAD: Wisconsin at Nebraska******

Replies
551
Views
10K
Insider's Board
JawSnap
JawSnap
Steve Marik

Basketball ***Live Game Thread: Nebraska 74, No. 14 Creighton 63 FINAL

Replies
84
Views
2K
Insider's Board
kaz36
kaz36
Steve Marik

Basketball ***Live Game Thread: Nebraska 96, South Dakota 79

Replies
44
Views
1K
Insider's Board
huskercabby
H
Alum-Ni

Football Game Notes: Nebraska at Iowa

Replies
0
Views
231
Insider's Board
Alum-Ni
Alum-Ni
Steve Marik

Football Live Thread: Matt Rhule press conference ahead of USC

Replies
28
Views
1K
Insider's Board
knightwxc5000
knightwxc5000
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back