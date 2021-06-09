HOL Radio Show June 9

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show.

In this week's HuskerOnline Show we hit on a number of topics:
  • Will Bolt and Nebraska baseball
  • Luke McCaffrey leaves Louisville
  • Nebraska basketball's big weekend
  • Friday Night Light's and private workout breakdown
  • Mailbag
  • Official visitor breakdown and new commit Chad Androff
  • Official visitor preview June 11

You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline

 
