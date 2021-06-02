HOL Radio Show June 2

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show.

On this week's HuskerOnline Show we talk:
  • June recruiting is here
  • New in-state offers
  • It's Shrine Bowl weekend in Kearney
  • Baseball - both Nebraska assistant Lance Harvell and former Husker player and Texas A&M assistant Justin Seely joined us
  • Basketball - Assistant Matt Abdelmassih joins us again this week
  • Bryan Munson breaks down the latest in recruiting

You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline

 
