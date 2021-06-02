Sean Callahan
Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show.
On this week's HuskerOnline Show we talk:
You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify.
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
- June recruiting is here
- New in-state offers
- It's Shrine Bowl weekend in Kearney
- Baseball - both Nebraska assistant Lance Harvell and former Husker player and Texas A&M assistant Justin Seely joined us
- Basketball - Assistant Matt Abdelmassih joins us again this week
- Bryan Munson breaks down the latest in recruiting
