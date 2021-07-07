Sean Callahan
Here's a rundown of this week's HuskerOnline show:
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
- 0:00 - Opening headlines/AD Talk
- 10:03 - Brendan Franke - New NU kicker transfer from Morningside
- 19:29 - Basketball schedule talk and Banton to the NBA
- 30:04 - Ranking the Big Ten - QB, RB, WR and TE
- 39:43 - Recruiting talk with Bryan Munson
