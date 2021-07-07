HOL Radio Show July 7

Sean Callahan

Sean Callahan

Nebraska Legend
Staff
May 29, 2001
59,339
142,256
113
40
Lincoln, NE
nebraska.rivals.com
Here's a rundown of this week's HuskerOnline show:
  • 0:00 - Opening headlines/AD Talk
  • 10:03 - Brendan Franke - New NU kicker transfer from Morningside
  • 19:29 - Basketball schedule talk and Banton to the NBA
  • 30:04 - Ranking the Big Ten - QB, RB, WR and TE
  • 39:43 - Recruiting talk with Bryan Munson
You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show June 30

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show Bill Moos reaction

Replies
1
Views
3K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
cork rowley
C
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show June 23

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show June 17

Replies
2
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show Off Court with Trey & Bryce McGowens - July 1, 2021

Replies
5
Views
3K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
themillerflip
themillerflip

Latest posts

Top Bottom