HOL Radio Show July 28

Sean Callahan

Sean Callahan

Nebraska Legend
Staff
May 29, 2001
59,522
143,679
113
40
Lincoln, NE
nebraska.rivals.com
Here's a full breakdown of this week's HuskerOnline Show:

(0:00 - 9:23) - Opening headlines/Fall Camp discussion
(9:53 - 21:28) - Tom Dienhart
(21:58 - 30:56) - Offensive storylines
(31:44 - 40:05) - Defensive storylines
(40:35 - 50:01) - Recruiting with Bryan Munson

You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline

 
  • Like
Reactions: allum
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show July 19

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show July 14

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show July 7

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show June 30

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show Off Court with Trey & Bryce McGowens - July 16, 2021

Replies
0
Views
1K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

Latest posts

Top Bottom