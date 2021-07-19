Sean Callahan
Nebraska Legend
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 59,390
-
- 142,822
-
- 113
-
- 40
Here's a full breakdown of this week's HuskerOnline Show:
(0:00 - 12:22) - Big Ten Media Days preview and new basketball commit
(12:53 - 23:50) - Nate Gerry
(24:20 - 32:27) - Jamie Kohl
(33:57 - 40:12) - Brandon Reilly
(40:42 - 50:09) - Josh Banderas
You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
