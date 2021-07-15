Sean Callahan
Here's a rundown of this week's HuskerOnline show:
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
- (0:00 - 13:02) - Trev Alberts hire reaction
- (13:03 - 24:00) - JoJo Domann & Ben Stille in studio
- (24:01 - 33:33) - Rob Childress
- (33:34 - 43:23) - Nebraska baseball freshman Drew Christo talked about his decision to forgo MLB for NU
- (43:24 - 53:27) - Bryan Munson Nebraska's newest commit
