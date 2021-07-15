HOL Radio Show July 14

Sean Callahan

Sean Callahan

Nebraska Legend
Staff
May 29, 2001
59,363
142,644
113
40
Lincoln, NE
nebraska.rivals.com
Here's a rundown of this week's HuskerOnline show:
  • (0:00 - 13:02) - Trev Alberts hire reaction
  • (13:03 - 24:00) - JoJo Domann & Ben Stille in studio
  • (24:01 - 33:33) - Rob Childress
  • (33:34 - 43:23) - Nebraska baseball freshman Drew Christo talked about his decision to forgo MLB for NU
  • (43:24 - 53:27) - Bryan Munson Nebraska's newest commit
You can subscribe to the HuskerOnline Show on both iTunes and Spotify, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show July 7

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show June 30

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show Bill Moos reaction

Replies
1
Views
3K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
cork rowley
C
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show June 23

Replies
0
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show June 17

Replies
2
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

Latest posts

Top Bottom