The Huskers moved to 69-58 all-time in NCAA Tournament games and 3-5 in Super Regional matchups.

Nebraska notched its eighth top-10 finish in program history, as it ended the season tied for ninth.

A few inches was the deciding factor in the No. 19 Nebraska softball team’s 1-0 loss to the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers in the championship game of the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville, Tenn.Ella Dodge knocked a solo home run in the bottom of the first that hit the top of the outfield wall and ricocheted over the fence in center field. That was the only score of the deciding game that sent the Vols to the Women’s College World Series.The Huskers ended the season with a 43-15 (.741) record, good for the team’s best winning percentage since it went 44-12 (.785) in 2006. Nebraska and Tennessee split the four games between the teams this season, but the final two victories went to the Lady Vols, each by one run.In a battle of first-team All-Americans, Jordyn Bahl (26-8) took the loss in the circle for the Huskers, despite pitching a complete game with only one run and four hits allowed. Karlyn Pickens (24-9) picked up her second win of the weekend.Ava Kuszak and Hannah Camenzind notched the Big Red’s only two hits of the day.Tennessee opened up the scoring with Dodge's solo home run in the bottom of the first.NU mounted its best scoring threat with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth, but could not convert a run.