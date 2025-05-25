ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Huskers Finish Season in Knoxville

Steve Marik

Steve Marik

Assistant Head Coach
Staff
Mar 9, 2014
10,631
28,189
113
Story via Huskers.com:

Huskers Finish Season in Knoxville

A few inches was the deciding factor in the No. 19 Nebraska softball team’s 1-0 loss to the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers in the championship game of the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ella Dodge knocked a solo home run in the bottom of the first that hit the top of the outfield wall and ricocheted over the fence in center field. That was the only score of the deciding game that sent the Vols to the Women’s College World Series.

The Huskers ended the season with a 43-15 (.741) record, good for the team’s best winning percentage since it went 44-12 (.785) in 2006. Nebraska and Tennessee split the four games between the teams this season, but the final two victories went to the Lady Vols, each by one run.

In a battle of first-team All-Americans, Jordyn Bahl (26-8) took the loss in the circle for the Huskers, despite pitching a complete game with only one run and four hits allowed. Karlyn Pickens (24-9) picked up her second win of the weekend.

Ava Kuszak and Hannah Camenzind notched the Big Red’s only two hits of the day.

Tennessee opened up the scoring with Dodge's solo home run in the bottom of the first.

NU mounted its best scoring threat with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth, but could not convert a run.

Postgame Notes:
  • The Huskers moved to 69-58 all-time in NCAA Tournament games and 3-5 in Super Regional matchups.
  • Nebraska notched its eighth top-10 finish in program history, as it ended the season tied for ninth.
 
  • Like
  • Sad
Reactions: PalmettoBugeater, erf2148 and HuskerCubs
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Steve Marik

Softball Knoxville Super Regional: Nebraska def. #7 seed Tennessee in Game 1, Huskers lose in Game 2

Replies
19
Views
1K
Insider's Board
klowtherjr
klowtherjr
Steve Marik

Softball: Huskers Shut Out Lions, Advance to NCAA Super Regionals

Replies
9
Views
976
Insider's Board
PhoenixHusker
PhoenixHusker
Steve Marik

Softball: Homers Power Huskers to Regional Final

Replies
12
Views
935
Insider's Board
stan raymond
stan raymond
Steve Marik

Softball Huskers Lock Up Series Win in Front of Sellout Crowd

Replies
4
Views
561
Insider's Board
stan raymond
stan raymond
Steve Marik

Softball Kuszak Walks Off Huskers’ Run-Rule Win Over Terrapins

Replies
0
Views
345
Insider's Board
Steve Marik
Steve Marik
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back