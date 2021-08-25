Sean Callahan
Nebraska Legend
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 59,922
-
- 146,104
-
- 113
-
- 41
Here's a full breakdown of this week's HuskerOnline Show:
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
- Here's a full breakdown of this week's HuskerOnline Show:
- 0:00 - Opening headlines heading into Nebraska Illinois
- 9:15 - Nebraska vs. Illinois offensive storylines
- 19:28 - Nebraska vs. Illinois defensive storylines
- 27:38 - Mailbag
- 39:01 - Scott Beatty from WDWS Radio in Champaign
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline