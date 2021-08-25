HOL Radio Show HuskerOnline Podcast - August 25, 2021

Here's a full breakdown of this week's HuskerOnline Show:
  • Here's a full breakdown of this week's HuskerOnline Show:
    • 0:00 - Opening headlines heading into Nebraska Illinois
    • 9:15 - Nebraska vs. Illinois offensive storylines
    • 19:28 - Nebraska vs. Illinois defensive storylines
    • 27:38 - Mailbag
    • 39:01 - Scott Beatty from WDWS Radio in Champaign
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline

 
