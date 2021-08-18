Sean Callahan
Here's a full breakdown of this week's HuskerOnline Show:
You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline
- 0:00 - We react to Trev Alberts and Scott Frost's press conference on the NCAA investigation
- 9:13 - Offensive Fall Camp talk
- 18:25 - Defensive Fall Camp talk and we speculate on captain and blackshirts
- 27:11 - Mailbag
- 38:27 - Recruiting with Bryan Munson
