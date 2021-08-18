HOL Radio Show HuskerOnline Podcast - August 18, 2021

Sean Callahan

Sean Callahan

Nebraska Legend
Staff
May 29, 2001
59,802
145,238
113
40
Lincoln, NE
nebraska.rivals.com
Here's a full breakdown of this week's HuskerOnline Show:
  • 0:00 - We react to Trev Alberts and Scott Frost's press conference on the NCAA investigation
  • 9:13 - Offensive Fall Camp talk
  • 18:25 - Defensive Fall Camp talk and we speculate on captain and blackshirts
  • 27:11 - Mailbag
  • 38:27 - Recruiting with Bryan Munson
potify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

You can also subscribe directly to our RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/huskeronline

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show HuskerOnline Podcast - August 11, 2021

Replies
1
Views
2K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
bjoelling
bjoelling
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show HuskerOnline Podcast - August, 4, 2021

Replies
0
Views
3K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
  • Sticky

HOL Radio Show We react to the NCAA news from Wednesday and give some final thoughts on Fall Camp

Replies
0
Views
1
Red Sea Scrolls
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show Off Court with Trey & Bryce McGowens - August 13, 2021

Replies
1
Views
639
HuskerOnline Radio Show
bjoelling
bjoelling
Sean Callahan

HOL Radio Show HuskerOnline Podcast - July 28

Replies
0
Views
1K
HuskerOnline Radio Show
Sean Callahan
Sean Callahan

Latest posts

Top Bottom