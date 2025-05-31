We are still an hour and 10 mins away, just giving everyone a friendly reminder. This is an elimination game for the Huskers to bounce back they will have to win today and then again tomorrow same time against the loser of NC and OU. We chose the hard route we'll see how it goes.Until then here is today Zack will be in sometime around game time to give it pep:Nebraska (32-28 overall, 15-15 Big Ten) vs. Holy Cross (31-26, 17-8 Patriot League)11 a.m. CTESPN+Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers AppBoshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (3-4, 5.29 ERA) vs. Holy Cross RHP Jaden Wywoda (9-2, 3.65 ERA)