Recruiting Four-star Florida State DB commit makes surprise visit to Nebraska

Mar 15, 2024
2026 Miami (Fla.) Northwestern four-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes was mentioned in a Tim-Bits last month as a potential June visitor. He's now arrived in Lincoln for a mid-week unofficial visit. Addison Williams has a strong relationship there. He's been committed to Florida State for nearly a year now, he committed to Seminoles last Fourth of July.

Hughes took an official visit Miami in late May, visited Syracuse June 6-8, returned to Florida State this past weekend and is now at Nebraska. His plans this coming weekend aren't currently known. There is the chance a strong mid-week experience in Lincoln sees him return for an official visit this weekend.

Call it a hunch, I don't think this is the last flip target that will visit Nebraska this week

 
