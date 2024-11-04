Caught up with four-star TE Chase Loftin. The Millard South standout was back in Lincoln for an unofficial visit this weekend for the loss to UCLA. Several things did stand out to the in-state player about the trip."Spending time with the coaching staff, how they recruit me and the atmosphere in the stadium stood out to me," Loftin said.Coming out of the visit, Loftin is still committed to FSU. He also told me that he is looking into taking visits to Missouri and Texas A&M (both schools were considered heavily the first go-around).One other note to pass along is that Loftin does plan on being back in Tallahassee for the Seminoles rivalry game with Florida. It does not sound like a flip is coming soon but Loftin is certainly exploring his options to make sure he made the right decision for himself.